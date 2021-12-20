One dies, another injured in accident

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

One motorcyclist died while another injured as an unidentified vehicle dashed the motorcycle near Isarwadi Phata on Aurangabad - Nagar Highway on Monday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Nishal Darasingh Bhosale (25, Gadegaon, Paithan).

Police said, Bhosale and one other persons from Gadegaon were coming on motorcycle from Gangapur. An unidentified vehicle dashed their motorcycle. Nishal died on the spot while the other person was injured. Waluj police station PI Sachin Ingole and others rushed to the spot and took both of them to the hospital. A case has been registered in Waluj police station.