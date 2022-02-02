One dies in car-motorcycle accident

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

One person died as a car and a motorcycle coming from opposite directions dashed each other near Jayakwadi (Rahulnagar) Phata on Paithan - Aurangabad Road on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Hulsinge (55, Pimpalwadi Pirachi). Hulsinge was going on his motorcycle (MH20 BM 4091) on Paithan Road. A car (MH 23 E 3939) coming from the direction of Aurangabad dashed his motorcycle. Hulsinge was severely injured and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Aurangabad. He died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered in Paithan MIDC police station.