One dies in motorcycles collision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, a motorcycle rider died and another motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after two motorcycles running in opposite direction hit with each other near Shivna village on Ajanta-Buldhana road on Thursday at 10 am. The deceased have been identified as Syed Naser Fatu (30, Shivna in Sillod tehsil), while the name of the injured is Gopal Deepak Chite (18, Jalki Bazar in Sillod tehsil).

Naser was riding on his motorcycle (MH 20 C 2148) towards Sailani from a petrol pump in Shivna, while Gopal was proceeding on his motorcycle (MH 20 X 6755) towards Shivna from Jalki Bazar.

In an attempt to overtake a vehicle, both the motorcycles collided with each other and Naser died on the spot, while Gopal sustained grave injuries. Ajanta police rushed the injured, along with the body, to the government hospital for treatment. A case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation is on.