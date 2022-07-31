One dies in road mishap

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 29:

One person has died and another one sustained injuries after the motorcycle on which they were riding was hit by a speeding gas tanker, in Waluj, on Thursday at 11.30 pm. The deceased have been identified as Anil Sahebrao Gaikwad (35, Bakwalnagar in Gangapur tehsil) and the name of the injured is Ramdas Raut (24, Hanumantgaon).

Raut and Gaikwad, both were going to Pandharpur from Waluj on their motorcycle (MH 20 AV 4070) on Thursday at 11.30 pm. While they were passing through a fish market, the speeding gas tanker (MH 04 AV 3878) coming from Ahmednagar and proceeding to Aurangabad overtook a motorcycle, and then dashed the bike coming from the opposite direction. The tanker driver failed to control the speed. The impact of the accident was so severe that Raut was thrown away from the spot, while Gaikwad was dragged under the wheel of the tanker and sustained grave injuries.

The alert passers-by (riding motorcycles) including Somnath Sable, Nitin Sable, Ashok Argade and others with the help of police rushed Gaikwad to the government hospital. However, the doctors attending declared him dead at midnight (at 1 am).

Tanker driver held after chase

After hitting the bike, the tanker driver sped away with his vehicle in the direction of Aurangabad. The heavy vehicle had overtaken the bike of Waluj’s Somnath Walmik Sable, who was riding towards Pandharpur, before the accident.

Sable was unable to chase the tanker as the driver was driving at full speed. Hence, he stopped a car and sought help. After a chase of 3 km, the tanker was stopped near the Bajaj Company. The tanker driver was handed over to the police station. On the complaint of Somnath Sable, the Waluj police have registered an offence against tanker driver Harinath Baburao Sanap (Daithana Ghat in Parli tehsil). Further investigation is on.