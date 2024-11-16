One dies in two motorcycle collision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

One person died and three others sustained grave injuries after two motorcycles collided head-on, near Naigaon Phata, on Paithan-Shahgad Road, today at 2 pm. The name of the deceased is Hanumant Rambhau Maindad (53, Wadwali in Paithan tehsil).

Hanumant and Vilas Pache, both were riding in a single vehicle to fill petrol at Aapegaon, on Saturday afternoon. While they were crossing Naigaon Phata, the motorcycle coming from Paithan’s direction hit their vehicle. The impact of the accident was so severe that Hanumant died on the spot, while Pache and two others sustained grave injuries. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The names of the two injured have not been ascertained. Meanwhile, the process to file a case by Pachod police station was underway till late in the evening.