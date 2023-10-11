One dies, three injured in pickup-car accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three people were seriously injured and one was killed in an accident involving a loading rickshaw and car. The incident occurred near the Jalkiphata on the Ajanta-Buldhana road on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Bhagwan Wagh (35, Walsavangi, Bhokardan).

According to police, Vijay sold vegetables in Bhusawal and was heading to Walsavangi in his pickup (MH-21-BH-3071) when it met with a head on collision with a car (MH-28-BQ-1390) near Jalkiphata. Vijay and Krushna Gavli (17) in the loading rickshaw were injured and Sakharam Kakde and another person in the car were seriously injured. The injured were admitted to a private hospital in Sillod. The doctors pronounced Vijay dead on arrival. A case has been registered in the Ajanta police station and PSI Dhammadeep Kakde is further investigating the case.