One dies, three injured in road mishap

They were returning after paying obeisance at Bhadra Maruti temple in Khuldabad.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

One person died and three others sustained grave injuries after the car in which they were travelling got overturned due to a deep pothole near Dabhrul village on Saturday at 2 am. The accident took place in front of a hotel on Dhule-Solapur National Highway. The deceased have been identified as Deepak Shyamrao Navale (31, Pali in Beed district).

It is learnt that Navle along with his three colleagues was returning home after paying obeisance at Bhadra Maruti temple. While they were passing through the national highway on Saturday midnight, suddenly, the driver of the car lost his control on the steering and the four-wheeler slipped till the deep pothole and suddenly got overturned. All four occupants in the car sustained grave injuries.

Acting upon the information, the Pachod police team comprising head constable Ravi Ambekar, Vilas Kakade and Santosh Chavan reached the spot and with the help of villagers admitted the victims to Pachod’s rural hospital. However, the medical officer declared Navale dead after examination, while the other three injured victims had been shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The body of Navale has been handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem. Meanwhile, Pachod police station has registered the incident.