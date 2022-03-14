One killed after falling of truck in Chalisgaon ghat

Aurangabad, March 14:

In a tragic incident, one person died and another injured after a truck in which they were travelling fell into a 200-feet deep valley, in Chalisgaon Ghat, on Monday morning. The accident took place between Sardar Point and Dargah.

The truck bearing number (KA 22B 7047) was heading to Kannad from Chalisgaon. The occupant in truck Salim Musa Shaikh (23) died on the spot, while Bandoba Gaikwad (32, Ekgura in Osmanabad) sustained grave injuries.

Acting upon the information, the team of Highway Police led by PSI (Chalisgaon) Sunil Pawar and team comprising Yogesh Beldar, Virendra Sisode, Pratap Patil, Ashok Chaudhary, Sanjay Khandare, Shrikant Gaikwad, Sunil Patil, Divakar Joshi, Dhananjay Sonawane, M D J Patil, Mamraj Chaudhary and Imran Syed others swung into action.

According to the Highway Police, the traffic in ghat has been increased. The ratio of vehicles falling into the valley has also been increased. The cops also expressed concern over speedy driving of vehicles by people while passing through the ghat. Hence in terms of security there should alternate tunnel in the mountain, said the zilla parishad’s former president Dr Annasaheb Shinde.