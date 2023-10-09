One more flight for Mumbai now

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Indigo Airlines will operate a flight for Mumbai once in a week from the city from October 31. This flight will fly from Mumbai only on Tuesday at 10.20 am and will reach Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 11.20 am. It will return from the Chikalthana Airport at 11.50 am and will reach Mumbai at 12.45 pm, said the Tourism Development Foundation’s Civil Aviation Committee chairman Sunit Kothari.

The Indigo officials have also been requested to restore the Ahmedabad - Aurangabad - Ahmedabad flight and also to increase the frequency of the Bengaluru - Aurangabad - Bengaluru flight, Kothari said.