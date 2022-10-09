'Breast Cancer' awareness month

Aurangabad:

One in 22 women in urban areas and one in 60 women in rural areas are diagnosed with breast cancer. At least one woman undergoes breast cancer surgery every day in the Government Cancer Hospital (GCH). Awareness about breast cancer symptoms, and preventive measures with regular screening can lead to early diagnosis. Experts said that this cancer can be completely cured if diagnosed at an early stage.

The month of October is observed as breast cancer awareness month to eradicate this disease and create public awareness. Breast cancer patients are also increasing rapidly in India. A programme was organized by the surgical oncology department of the GCH on Monday to create public awareness about the cancer, informed the officer on special duty Dr Arvind Gaikwad.

It is possible to save the breast

Early diagnosis can save the breast. Only tumor removal surgery is required. But many patients come late. There is at least one surgery per day performed in the GCH. Sometimes four surgeries have been performed in a day, said Dr Anagha Varudkar, Head of surgical oncology, GCH.

Don't ignore it as a simple tumor

Self-breast examination, mammography and fine needle aspiration are important in the diagnosis of breast cancer. Every woman should check herself if she has a lump after the age of forty. If in doubt, seek medical advice, said Dr Prafull Jatale, nuclear medicine and 'PET CT' specialist.