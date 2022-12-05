Online banking and apps needs to be accessible to visually impaired

Visually impaired struggling while adopting changing technology

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad:

Though digital banking and online payment apps have seeped till the grass roots, the visually impaired population are yet to get benefited. These silent victims are not only struggling while adopting changing technology, but are also undergoing a feeling of insecurity and a feeling of lost self-sufficiency.

The Reserve Bank of India mandates that banking should be inclusive for persons with disabilities. At a time when ATMs, internet banking, e-Wallets, Apps and other technologically advanced banking services and digital platforms, all financial services are fully accessible, only a handful of these services cater to the needs of visually-impaired customers. Speaking to AurangabadFirst, Karuna Pathak, a visually impaired said, Banks and app developers either lack awareness about accessibility or do not consider visually-impaired people an integral part of their user base, which is a matter of concern.

Blind people like me engage with the digital space using screen readers like voice-overs, TalkBack, Nonvisual desktop access and job access with speech through our smartphones or computers. When using computers, we navigate using the keyboard’s tab or arrow key. Similarly, on the phone, we swipe and select through double-tapping on the screen. However, it becomes difficult to use banking applications as they mostly are unable to access using screen readers due to security reasons.

Still prefer cash counter over ATMs

Many banks have introduced talking ATMs for the visually impaired. However, they are rarely seen using ATMs out of fear of getting scammed or only using it with the help of a relative. Pankaj Shirke, who is near blind prefers getting cash the old-fashioned way, by lining up in front of a cash counter. He said, even by using headphones at an ATM, other people could be standing next to me, watching me put in the pin number. Hence it is a lot safer to go to the bank and withdraw cash.