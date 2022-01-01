Online learning does not lead to better education

Aurangabad, Jan 1:

Online education system cannot provide quality education. Students cannot get holistic and competent development. This teaching is beneficial only for the theoretical method. Since students are deprived of practical training, knowledge is not being generated in real sense, opined the debaters in the state level debate competition.

The 43rd inter-collegiate state level debate competition was organized at Deogiri College on Saturday. The subject of the competition was 'Is new invention of online education the key to the overall progress of students?'. Twenty teams from all over the state participated in the competition. The award ceremony was presided over by Panditrao Harshe, deputy collector Anjali Dhanorkar, Principal Dr Anuya Chandorkar, deputy principal Dr CS Patil, Dr Dilip Khairnar, Dr Anil Ardad, Suresh Lipane, Rajinikanth Garud, Pradip Solanke, Sambhaji Kamandar, Ravindra Patil and Dr Jija Shinde. Rameshwar Kamble bagged the first prize, Tejaswini Panchal stood second and Akshay Inke and Pournima Totewad stood third. Shruti Boraste received the consolation prize and team award went to Devagiri College. Dr Prashant Deshmukh, Dr Rakhi Salgar, Dr Shahid Sheik supervised the competition. Dr Balasaheb Shinde and Nilesh Shejul were present.