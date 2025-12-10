Online registration for 11th Std admissions opened for 1 day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The School Education Department opened an online registration window for the 11th admissions for just one day for newly SSC pass or those candidates who obtained ATKT.

The aspirants can register up to December 11 (10 am) or correct details in part-1 of the application form. The vacant seats will be displayed online at 1 pm on Thursday. The candidates will fill in 10 options in the second part of the application form compulsorily.

They can update the preference between December 11 (1 pm) and December 12 ( 1 pm). The allotment of the seats will be declared online. The students will get a message on their phones. The cut-off list for the admission round will be displayed on December 13.

Those who are allotted seats will have to confirm the admission by reporting to the college from 8 am on December 15 to 6 pm on December 16.