Online registration for LLB-3-yrs CET to begin on Mar 24

Aurangabad, March 21:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will commence online registration and confirmation of the application form for MAH LLB-three years course CET-2022 on March 24.

The last date of registration will be April 12. The hall ticket of registered candidates will be made available through their login from May 10 onwards. The candidates will take the examinations on June 7 and 8 in multiple sessions. In selected centres in the State of Maharashtra and very select centres Outside Maharashtra.

CET Cell invites applications for Paper setters, moderators & chief moderators

The Cell already invited applications from the assistant professors, associate professors and professors, department heads for the post of paper setter, moderators and chief moderators for the examination.

The experience knowledgeable, academicians working in recognised educational institutes will be asked to prepare multiple type questions in English and be able to translate in Marathi and Hindi if required.

Number of aspirants increased last yr

There were 43,557 candidates who appeared for the Law CET during the academic year 2020-21. However, the number of candidates increased by 30 per cent in 2021-22. A total of 56,587 candidates had taken the entrance test for this academic year.