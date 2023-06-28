Online registration necessary for MCA admissions

Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar:

The admission process for the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) course for the academic year 2023-24 has begun. The last date for online registration and uploading of required documents is July 5. The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced that registration is mandatory for MCA admissions.

The aspirants will have to get document verification and confirmation of the application form for admission by July 6. They will have two options for the verification process. In the first option, the e-scrutiny centre will do verification online. The candidate will have to choose a slot and visit the e-scrutiny centre physically for the verification process. The further schedule regarding option form filling and Centralised Admission Process allotment will be declared shortly.

What is the eligibility for applying

Any graduation degree (BE, B Tech, B.Sc, B.Com, BA, B Voc, BCA ) holders preferably with Mathematics in 12th or at graduation level (with 50 per cent marks) along the non zero positive scores in Maharashtra Master of Computer Application Common Entrance Test (MAH-MCA-CET)-203 are eligible for the registration of the course. The selected candidates will get admission to the first year of MCA in the Government, university-managed institutes or departments and unaided private professional educational institutes of the state.

Imp instructions for candidates

Some of the important instructions for the candidates are as follows;

1. If candidates fail to confirm the online filled application which can be rejected and their names will not appear in the merit list.

2. The candidates belonging to reserved categories will have to produce a ‘Caste/Tribe Validity Certificate.’ All backwards-class candidates excluding SC and ST will produce a Non-Creamy Layer certificate.

3. EWS candidates will have to submit the eligibility certificate in the prescribed format.