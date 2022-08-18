Online registration of Ganesh Mandals

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

Commissionerate of police has provided online registration facility for Ganesh Mandals in the city to get permission for installation Ganesh idols during the Ganesh Festival. After the registration, the concerned police, municipal corporation and other officers will visit the concerned place and take action pertaining the permission, informed CP Dr Nikhil Gupta.

The Ganesh Festival started on August 31. The police administration has started preparation for conducting the festival in the city with peace and harmony. Director General of Police (Training and Special Squads) Sanjay Kumar was in the city for reviewing the preparations regarding the festival. Initially, he reviewed the preparations of the Aurangabad Rural Police and then took information from CP Dr Gupta. DCPs Aparna Gite, Ujwalla Vankar and Deepak Girhe were present.

After the meeting, Dr Gupta briefed the newsmen.

He said that in all 15 issues were discussed during the review meeting. These included number of Ganesh Mandals, Procession routes, immersion place and others.

Dr Gupta also informed the newsmen about the meeting held with DCPs, ACPs and PIs. In 2019, in all, 850 Mandals were registered. Preparations are being done considering this number. The Mandals can obtain permission through online system, Dr Gupta said.

The Ganesh Mandal take permission for installing the Ganesh Idols, but many housing societies install the idol with informing the police administration. These societies will have to inform about the installation to the concerned police station, Dr Gupta added.

During the Ganesh Festival, 2 DCPs, 3 ACPs, 10 PIs, 300 constabulary staff, 500 homeguards and 4 companies of SRPF will be deployed.