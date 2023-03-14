Only emergency surgeries done in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: No planned surgeries were carried out in Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday due to a strike of nurses and grade-IV employees for the implementation of the old pension scheme.

However, emergency surgeries were carried out today. The administration took the help of the Government and Private Nursing Colleges students and home guards to maintain the health service.

Nearly 10 to 15 surgeries are done daily in the GMCH. The patients of surgeries were given the date of the next day because of the agitation of staff. Students of nursing colleges were seen handling the responsibilities of nurses in the different wards of the hospital.

Homeguards were taking efforts to shift patients through the stretcher. The patients suffered a lot in absence of employees.

GMCH dean Dr Sanjay Rathod claimed that there was no effect on the health service following the strike. Medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar said that only emergency operations of patients were done today. Dr Kalyankar said surgeries of five patients and deliveries of 15 patients were carried out by 6 pm today.

The Nurses Federation raised slogans in front of the office of the matron. Indumati Thorat, Shubhmangal Bhakta, Draupadi Kardile, Mahendra Savle, Hema S and Pratibah Andhare were present. Members of Castribe Karmachari Kalyan Mahasangh also demonstrated on the campus today. Vilas Jagtap, Ravindra Dabhade, Mohan Solat and others were present.

Existing manpower status in GMCH

--Nurses on strike---700

--Nursing students working--210

--Grade-IV employees on strike--400

--Contractual employees on duty 115

--Home guards on duty 15

Services affected at civil hospital

The nursing and grade-IV employees of the District Civil Hospital too joined the strike, affecting patients' service. A total of 184 employees participated in the agitation.

District civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawle said that help of nursing college students and contractual employees was sought and all the services were normal.