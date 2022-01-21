Only faith can free all from pain

Aurangabad, Jan 21:

All the humans, plants and animals in the world are miserable and they all want happiness. This world, earth, water, air, plants also desire happiness. All beings can be freed from the pain if they have faith in God, said Jainacharya Guptinandi Gurudev in an online Diksha Kalyanak Mahotsav organized in Sethinagar on Friday.

He further said that our faith in God should be pure and good. Even if one does not have money his faith in God should not be diminished till the end. Because the lamp of faith alone dispels the darkness of ignorance. Serving the Guru and the saints is a practical religion. Acharya also appealed for a collective jap should be done to save from collective sins. Various cultural and religious events were held on the occasion of Diksha Kalyanak Mahotsav from the morning. The programmes were being conducted following the covid rules. Bhagchand Sethi, Jaichand Sethi, Kamal Kasliwal, Ashok Ajmera, Nilesh Sethi and other devotees were present.