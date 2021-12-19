Only temporary work on Cidco to Harsul road

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

The VIP road from Cidco bus stand to Harsul is underway. Crores of rupees have been squandered on this road. Even so, the condition of the road remains dilapidated. The strengthening work of the road requires around Rs 5 to 7 crores. Hence the work remains neglected by the public works department.

The road used to be maintained as a VIP road in the city. In 2013, the government had provided Rs 2 crore for the road work. The work was awarded to Shankar-Parvati construction. Experts are of the opinion that the road is 25 years old and its work has to be done according to engineering norms. The old road has to be excavated and replaced with a new layer of asphalt. But the work would require Rs 5 to 7 crore. A proposal is also pending with the PWD. Last month, a layer of asphalt was laid on one side of the road. The work on the other side is in progress. The road work has been going on for two days , but no officials of the PWD are present at the site.