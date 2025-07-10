OPDs shut today across city; Emergency, maternity services unaffected

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Outpatient services at private hospitals across the city will remain shut Friday as part of a protest led by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The move opposes the state government’s decision to allow homeopathy doctors who complete the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) to register with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC).

Around 2,500 doctors from 550 hospitals are participating in the protest. While OPDs are closed, emergency, maternity, and ICU services will continue as usual. A rise in patient load is expected at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

"We respect homeopathy, but…"

“We oppose MMC registration for homeopathy doctors through CCMP. Friday’s OPD shutdown is our way of voicing concern.”

— Dr Anupam Takalkar, IMA President

"Don’t obstruct registration"

“MMC will begin registrations from July 15. Eligible homeopathy doctors should not be denied. No pressure should be placed on the council or government.”

— Dr Prakash Zhambad, Marathwada President, Homeopathic Integrated Medical Association