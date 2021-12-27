Opening of virtual expo for startup ecosystem on Dec 28, 3-months exhibition aims to provide international platform for Startup Ecosystem

Aurangabad, Dec 25: Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubator Council (MAGIC), in collaboration with Tata Technologies Ltd's CSR project, has launched Tata Technologies-MAGIC Innovation Hub (TMIH @ ICONN2021) virtual exhibition for startups ecosystem to be inaugurated on December 28 at 5 pm. union Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Karad will be the Chief Guest.

The three-month virtual exhibition provides a platform for integrating all components of the startup ecosystem, showcasing their products online and accelerating entrepreneurship, job creation and startup-related processes. The TMIH Pavilion is part of CII's ICONN2021. Over the next three months, MAGIC will be conducting webinars, workshops and various online activities through TMIH.

MAGIC director Ashish Garde said, participation in this first of its kind virtual exhibition will be a great opportunity for budding startups to showcase their innovation; this platform will be also helpful for Corporate, Incubators, Investors, Government Institutions, Academia and all Startups Enablers. The inaugural function will have representatives of TATA Technologies Ltd, CII, Accelerating Growth of New India's Innovation (AGNIi Mission), European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC), Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS), HDFC Bank Smartup as key speakers.

One can visit https://bit.ly/TMIHReg link and register to attend the inaugural function.