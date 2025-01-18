Opportunity to hear Farah Khan at the Ajinta Ellora Film Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As part of the 10th Ajinta Ellora International Film Festival, renowned director and choreographer Farah Khan will conduct a 'Masterclass' on Sunday, January 19, at 3.30 pm at Screen 4, Prozone Mall. She will also attend the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

Farah Khan, one of Bollywood’s most iconic choreographers and directors, has worked on hit films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. This masterclass offers a rare chance for festival attendees to learn from her vast experience in the industry.