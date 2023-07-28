Opposition is being silent in assembly

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP state president Chandrasekhar Bawankule accused the opposition of being silent in the state assembly due to an atmosphere of doubt within their party. He made the comments to reporters at the airport before leaving for a door-to-door campaign in Pundliknagar on Friday. Bawankule emphasized the importance of being among the people to address their problems, stating that the BJP's mission is to bring the work of the Prime Minister to the masses. He also criticized the opposition for not stopping the ruling party's talks effectively. In response, opposition leader Ambadas Danve claimed that it was the opposition who had stopped the talks of the ruling party. Bawankule began his campaign by saluting the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pundliknagar and then interacting with locals, including doctors, workers, and traders. He also gave a 'miss call' to a number to inform about Modi's plans.