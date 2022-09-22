Option form filling process for 2nd round of fine art courses began

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

The process for option form submission for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round II for the admission to first-year full-time Bachelor of Fine Art and Design began on Thursday.

The first CAP round was completed on September 6 and 20. The vacant seats for the second round were displayed on Wednesday while the process of filling the option form commenced today. Its last date is September 25. The seats will be allotted provisionally on September 27.

Earlier, the State Common Entrance Test completed the admissions registration process for the academic year 2022 -23 for only those who qualified the entrance test MAH-AAC-CET.