Oral health week begins today

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

Government of Maharashtra celebrates ‘Oral Health Week’ between February 5 and 11 to create awareness among the people about the oral health. Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) has organised various programmes to celebrate the week by following the Covid guidelines.

Dean Dr S P Dange will release a poster depicting ‘Root Canal Treatment’ made by Department of Dentistry at Railway Station on February 5. Dr Jagdishchandra Vathar will deliver a speech on the occasion. Dramas will be performed to create awareness about oral health at Railway Station, Cidco and Central Bus Stands. Free dental check-up camps will organised at Bajajnagar and Waluj from February 7. The valedictory function will be held on February 12.