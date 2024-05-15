Orchid School records 100% result in CBSE 10th

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Orchid Group of Institutions, Bajajnagar’s Orchid Techno School students recorded 100% results.

in the 10th CBSE Board Exam -2023-2024. A total of 96 students appeared. Pranjal Nerkar

topped the school scoring 97.2%, Ruchita Dhakre (96.4%) stood second and Purval Adik (95.8%) third.

Techno School chairman Srinivas Nandamuri, principal, mentors and the entire team of the Orchid Group extended congratulations to all the successful students.