Orchid School records 100% result in CBSE 10th
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 15, 2024 11:50 PM2024-05-15T23:50:03+5:302024-05-15T23:50:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Orchid Group of Institutions, Bajajnagar’s Orchid Techno School students recorded 100% results.
in the 10th CBSE Board Exam -2023-2024. A total of 96 students appeared. Pranjal Nerkar
topped the school scoring 97.2%, Ruchita Dhakre (96.4%) stood second and Purval Adik (95.8%) third.
Techno School chairman Srinivas Nandamuri, principal, mentors and the entire team of the Orchid Group extended congratulations to all the successful students.