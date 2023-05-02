Orchid students excel in JEE Main

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Orchid Group of Institutions students excelled in JEE Main 2023. Mangesh Shimpi scored 99 percentile. Other students who scored more than 90 percentile are: Devendra Matkar - 98.6; Kalyani Gade – 97; Omkar Kurhade - 93.5; Chetan Nikam – 92 and Shreenand Bandre – 91. Many students scored above 80 percentile. The excited students and parents gathered at Orchid campus to celebrate the occasion. Chairman Shrinivas Nandamuri and Orchid faculty team felicitated all successful students. Shrinivas shared some information on percentile system and NTA result procedure.