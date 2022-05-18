Order to keep minor boy in special juvenile home

Aurangabad, May 18:

The charges on a minor boy, inspired by terrorist organisation ISIS and arrested by the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) for hatching a plat to mix poison in the water tank or in the food to be served during any religious programme to kill many people in the city, have been proved in the Board of Juvenile Justice. The board has ordered to keep this boy in a special juvenile home for three years.

Inspired by an international terrorist organisation ISIS, some persons from Mumbra andn Aurangabad formed a group in 2019 named Ummat-e-Mohammadiya. The Anti-terrorist squad has received the information that the group has hatched a plant to mix poison in the food served during any religious function or in the water tank in the city to kill people of particular community and arrested nine persons from the city and Mumbra. During investigation, it was also found that they had planned for bomb explosions in Mumbai, Thane and Aurangabad.

The ATS submitted chargesheet in the NIA special court against these accused Mohsin Sirajuddin Khan, Mazhar Abdul Rashid Shaikh, Mohd Taqi Sirajuddin Khan, Mohd Mushahid Ul Islam Abdul Majid, Mohd Sarfaraz Abdul Haq Usmani, Jaman Nawab Khuteupad, Salman Sirajuddin Khan and Fahad Mohammad Isteyak Ansari. One of the accused was minor and hence case against him was submitted with Board of Juvenile Justice. At the end of the hearing, the board held him guilty and ordered to keep him in special juvenile home, informed ATS PI Nitin Kandare.

The action was initiated under the guidance of additional SP Avinash Bargal by ACP Sunil Yadav and his team. Special public prosecutor Adv Mangesh Jadhav appeared on behalf of the government. Under the guidance of additional DGP Sandeep Bhadve, court officer API Purushottam Deshmukh assisted Adv Jadhav.