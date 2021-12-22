Order to survey land of a private institution in possession of BAMU

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court ordered to conduct a survey of the government land in Bhausinghpura Survey no 34/2 in possession of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) belonging to Nalanda housing society.

The hearing was held in front of the Bench comprising of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice SG Mehere on Monday. Mahendra Vitthalrao Thombre, the main promoter of the planned Nalanda housing society, filed a petition against the state government, BAMU and Sports Authority of India (SAI) through adv Anand Bhandari. Approving the petition, the bench directed to conduct the survey of the land within two weeks after the society pays the government fee.

Nalanda housing society had purchased a total of 6 acres of land in survey no 34 in 1968 through a purchase deed. In 1970, the government acquired some land for the university in survey no 34. A total of 6 acres of Nalanda and 2 acres of Panchsheel housing society was acquired. As the land of both the societies was in the middle of survey no 34, they were given 8 acres of land in survey no 26 in exchange. However, the university later occupied it illegally and leased the land to SAI on a 99-year lease. The society had claimed that a protective wall had been built on it illegally.

After the follow-up of the society, the divisional commissioner had ordered the revenue department to take appropriate action after measuring the area. Accordingly, the collector had passed the order to survey the land. The land records office tried to survey three times. However, as the university opposed the order, Thombre filed a petition in the bench. Adv SR Yadav represented the government, adv Siddheshwar Thombre represented the university and adv SS Deve represented SAI.