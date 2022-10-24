OT assistant commits suicide by taking anesthesia injection

Aurangabad

A 30-year-old operation theatre assistant of a private hospital committed suicide by taking an overdose of anesthesia injection. The incident occurred in Aspire Society at Hirapur Shivar in Chikalthana area in the wee hours on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Vinod (Bhimrao) Mohan Rathod.

Police said, Rothod is a native of Sengaon in Hingoli district worked as an OT assistant in Ekvira Hospital in Mukundwadi area. Six years back, he married a girl from Mukundwadi. His wife Sapna works as a nurse in Nashik.

In the wee hours on Monday, Vinod committed suicide by taking an overdose of anesthesia injection. Before that he talked with his brother Gulab on phone. However, when Gulab called him afterwards on phone, he did not respond. Hence, Gulab informed Vinod’s father-in-law and asked him to check him at his house. He went there and found Vinod in unconscious condition. On receiving the information, Chikalthana police station API Sudam Shirsat and others rushed to the spot and he was rushed to the Government Medial College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

The police have found a suicide note in his house, in which he mentioned that his wife Sapna, father--in-law Suresh Jadhav, mother-in-law Sindhubai, brother-in-law Yashwant and sister-in-law Shubhangi are responsible for this suicide. A case has been registered with Chikalthana police. API Shirsat is further investigating the case under the guidance of PI Devidas Gaat.