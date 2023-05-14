Others should not reflect on BJP’s loss

DCM Devendra Fadnavis: Jibe at MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a major defeat in the Karnataka assembly elections. Following this loss, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the media on Sunday and commented on the need for the party to reflect on their defeat. While addressing the media, Fadnavis also mentioned that they do not need anyone else, in particular, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, to reflect on their loss.

However, when Fadnavis arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for an event, he was mobbed by the media who questioned him on the party's recent loss. MNS chief Raj Thackeray had previously warned all parties, including the BJP, to learn from the Karnataka result. Furthermore, he stated that the defeat in Karnataka was due to the party's behavior and character, as well as their thinking that no one can do anything about them. He also added that people should never be taken for granted.

In response Fadnavis said that the BJP's recent defeat has caused the party to reflect on their behavior and approach towards the public. The party wins some elections while we lose some elections. One party can never win all the elections. But the party’s success rate and voting percentage is better than other political parties. The party continues to analyze the loss. Fadnavis also advised Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awad to use his head when he objected to electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Not heard what Mungantiwar said

BJP leader and state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar claimed in an interview that the oath taken by DCM Fadnavis and Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar, at dawn was meant to teach a lesson to Uddhav Thackeray. When questioned about this claim, Fadnavis did not give a direct response, stating that he did not hear what Mungantiwar had said and that he would speak on the matter after hearing it himself. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson MLA Sanjay Shirsat supported Mungantiwar's statement.