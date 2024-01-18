Our safety is in our hands: VC Dr Sapkal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Helmets are mandatory for all in our university campus. Students should ride motorcycles wearing helmets only. Our safety is in our hands. Our life is valuable for the country and family,” asserted Dr Vilas Sapkal, Vice-Chancellor, MGM Univeristy.

He was speaking at the road safety campaign's inaugural ceremony on Thursday. MGM University's National Service Scheme and Regional Transport Office jointly organised the event.

Director of Higher Education Dr Shailendra Deolankar, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, RTO Manish Daund, Assistant RTO Savita Pawar, Inspector Jayashree Bagul, Manoj Chavan and NSS coordinator Dr R R Deshmukh were present.

RTO Manish Daund said that the National Road Safety campaign is being implemented in the State from January 15 to February 14.

“Our lives are important and we all should wear helmets. We have the responsibility of our families, so, it is necessary to take care of ourselves,” he added. A 'Helmet Bike Rally' was organised between MGM University and Baba Petrol Pump this morning to create awareness about road safety.