Outstanding Bills? Electricity can be disconnected remotely with TOD Meters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a bid to enhance efficiency, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has begun installing advanced Time of Day (TOD) meters for all electricity consumers. These meters, while not prepaid, will continue to generate monthly bills as before based on usage. However, the advanced features of TOD meters allow MSEDCL to remotely disconnect electricity for defaulters, saving time and manpower.

According to MSEDCL, any tampering attempts with the TOD meters will be immediately detected, enabling swift action against electricity theft. Currently, these meters are being installed at government offices, residences, mobile towers, and even for new connections. They are also replacing faulty meters, with plans to expand the rollout to all consumers in phases.

Real-time monitoring and automation

Equipped with communication ports, TOD meters are connected to MSEDCL's server, enabling real-time data tracking. This feature provides both the consumer and MSEDCL with precise information on electricity usage during different times of the day. Additionally, these meters support automatic readings, eliminating human errors and delays associated with manual meter readings. Consumers will benefit from timely and accurate bills, while MSEDCL saves on costs currently incurred for hiring meter-reading agencies.

Current progress

As of now, 4,675 TOD meters have been installed in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar circle, replacing old ones. Additionally, 1,105 new connections have been equipped with these advanced meters.

No financial burden on consumers

MSEDCL clarified that the installation of TOD meters comes at no extra cost to consumers. Funded by the central government, the initiative will not affect electricity tariffs.

Accurate and hassle-free billing

With automatic readings, TOD meters address common issues such as errors or delays in billing caused by manual intervention. This innovation ensures convenience and transparency for consumers while reducing operational inefficiencies for MSEDCL.

The move towards TOD meters represents a significant step in modernizing electricity management and enhancing consumer experience.