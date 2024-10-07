Over 1 K registered for ‘Avishkar’ festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The three-day district-level ‘Avishkar’ festival will be organised within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy between October 8 and 10.

Director of the Students Development Department Dr Kailas Ambhure and coordinator Dr Bhaskar Sathe said the research and innovation competition received a good response from the students. A total of 1062 student researchers from 688 teams in four districts have registered for it.

Raj Bhavan hosts the State level ‘Avishkar’since 2006 to promote research and innovation among students. Before this, the district and university levels ‘Avishkar’ festivals are organised. The district-level festival will be inaugurated at Deogiri College in the district and at Model College (Ghansaungi) in Jalna district at 10 am, on October 8.

A total of 731 students from 475 teams from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and 68 students from 49 teams of Jalna are participating in it. A total of 130 students from 75 teams of Beed and 133 students from 109 teams of Dharashiv have registered for participation. It will be held at Beed on October 10 while for Dharashiv, it is Bamu sub-campus.

The competition will be held in six categories, Languages and Fine Arts, Commerce, Management and Law, Science, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Engineering and Technology and Pharmacy.

The competition is being organised under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and Registrar Prashant Amrutkar.

Praveen Yannawar, Dr Sadiq Bagwan, Purushottam Deshmukh, R P Chondekar, Vishnu Patil, Dinesh Lingampalle, Principal Ramrao Chavan, Sandeep Patil, coordinators at district and college level are taking efforts for the success of this competition.