Over 10 K seats of 11h Std to remain vacant in district

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 10,000 seats of 11th standard will remain vacant in higher secondary and junior colleges of the district for the academic year 2025-26.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the result of the SSC on May 13.

A total of 66,982 candidates registered in the district for the SSC February-March 2025 examination. Of them, 66,626 took the examination. The State Board declared 62,366 (93.60 pc) students successful in the district.

The Education Department commenced the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for Class 11 for the academic year 2025–26 recently.

There are 480 junior colleges (Government, private aided and unaided) with more than 71,000 seats of Science, Arts, Commerce streams, MCVC) in the district.

There are different reasons including

a number of seats available and a number of candidates passed, students going to take admissions to ITI, Polytechnic and other courses. It is clear that there will be no competition for the admissions.

This year, the State Government decided to conduct a State online centralised admission process so that students from one place can take admission anywhere in the State.

Talking to this newspaper Education Officer (Zilla Parishad) Ashwini Latkar said that with the State centralised admission process, students from the other districts would take admissions to 11th standard in our district. She hoped that most of the seats would be filled. Ashwini Latkar agreed that the number of seats compared to SSC-passed candidates is higher.

Students registration process postponed

The registration process for the junior colleges was completed across the State recently. The students’ registration process for the admissions was to commence on May 21, but, could not commence because of technical problems. The registration was postponed because of this.

Revised schedule of admissions

Following is the revised schedule for the students' registration.

--Student registration will commence on May 26 (at 11 am) and ends on June 3

--Provisional general merit lists will be displayed on June 5 while the final merit list will be out on June 8

--There will be zero round-quota admission for Minority, in-house, management at college level list to be provided by the department from June 9 to 11.

--Preparation of merit list of eligible candidates/allocation for CAP-I on June 9

Instructions for students

--Aspirants can submit a minimum of one and a maximum of ten preferences of junior colleges

--Students will get allotment as per their preferences, marks and applicable reservation (if any) given in the application form.

--Students can apply online for quota also simultaneously. (Management/in-house/Minority Quota)

--Student should give their consent at every round.

--Non-admitted student can fill, edit their preferences or stream after every round.