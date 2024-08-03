Over 1000 Ph D seats increased over withdrawal of decision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 1000 seats were increased Ph D seats were decreased after the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) withdrew the decision about new norms of research guide.

It may be noted that the Ph D search guide of over 1500 teachers was at risk when the university announced to implementation the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). As per the guidelines, those full-time teachers who work in PG courses will only be eligible for Ph D research guide.

So, the university announced last month that most of the teachers who are research guides and work in undergraduate colleges will lose research guideship. Because of this, the seats with over 1500 research guides at 178 research centres were lost.

There were only 141 Ph D seats left for admissions with the announcement of Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-2024. The different teachers and student unions agitated against the decision. The university amended the decision. With the amendment, the research guide of those teachers who have been recognised as PG teachers but working at UG colleges will continue. The decision increased seats to more than 1000 from earlier just 141.