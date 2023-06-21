Over 1.15 L candidates registered for Poly courses, date extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 1.15 lakh candidates in the state have registered for post-SSC polytechnic courses until Wednesday evening.

Considering the response from students, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) on Wednesday extended the last date of post-SSC polytechnic courses admission up to June 30.

It may be noted that the online registration and application submission process for the three-year polytechnic diploma courses began on June 1 for the academic year 2023-24. The last date for confirmation of admissions and document verification was June 21.

The DTE issued a notification today by revising the schedule considering the response from the students.

The last date of registration was extended up to June 30.

As per the revised schedule, the provisional merit list will be displayed on July 3 instead of June 23. Those who have any grievance related to the list can submit it on July 4 and 5. The final merit list will be released on July 7 instead of June 29. Nearly 1.15 lakh candidates have registered so far in the State for the diploma courses in Engineering and Technology.

Over 22k register in M’wada

More than 22,000 candidates from the eight districts have registered for the polytechnic courses so far. Of them, 13,145 have confirmed their application form. The district-wise registered candidates and confirmed application forms figure until Wednesday evening is as follows;

District----------------registered-----confirmed

Chh Sambhajinagar----5,494-----------2,885

Beed------------------3,012---------2,033

Hingoli-----------------612-------------319

Jalna------------------2095-----------1215

Latur------------------4,750----------3,236

Nanded---------------2,413----------1772

Dharashiv-------------2,475----------1113

Parbhani--------------1166------------572

2 options for scrutiny

The candidates will have two options for document verification. The first option is e-scrutiny in which candidates fill online application form and upload the required documents from any computer from anywhere. For the Physical scrutiny mode selected by the candidates, they will have to visit the Facilitation Center (FCs) along with the required documents as per the allotted time slot.