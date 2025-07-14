Over 13.6 K candidates allotted Poly seats in M’wada

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 13,425 candidates from Marathwada were allotted seats for the first round of Centralised Admission Process (CAP) of the polytechnic admissions. The candidates will have to report to the polytechnic and confirm the admission up to July 15.

It may be noted that the first CAP round began on July 7. The seats were allotted provisionally on July 12 while candidates were asked to accept and confirm the admission between July 13 and 15.

The vacant seats for the second CAP round will be displayed on July 16. There are 64 polytechnics with 17,425 in the eight districts of the region. Nearly 13,682 students were allotted seats for the first round. Among them are 3,993 seats of the ten Government Polytechnics of the region.

Joint Director of Technical Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region) Dr Kiran Ladhane said that 4,274 candidate confirmed their admissions in the region on Sunday and Monday. There were lines of students in the polytechnics to confirm admissions today.

The admission committee coordinator said that the ratio of admission confirmation in the first round is higher than last year. Dr Kiran Ladhane said that the 3,993 seats of the Government Polytechnics of the region were allotted in the first round.