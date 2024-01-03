Over 1,731 suspects inspected in 3 weeks, 40 found positive

CSMC's vigilant measures amid rising Covid-19 cases

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In order to prevent the infection of the new coronavirus JN-1 from increasing, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has laid more emphasis on inspections as per the government directive, and 1,731 people were inspected in the last three weeks. Over 40 corona infected patients were found in the check. JN-1 virus was detected in two patients.

Municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said that the infection may increase in winter, but it will not be very serious. Corona checks have been started in 41 health centres of the municipal corporation, five dispensaries and eight health centers. In all, 1,731 persons were examined in the month of December. Out of them 40 were found infected. In the month of November, 341 tests were conducted, none of which were positive. None of the affected patients are in critical condition, all are receiving treatment at home.

Corona patients are increasing every day for the last six days. Therefore, Meltron hospital facilities at Chikalthana were reviewed. Five hospitals including Meltron are being prepared in accordance with Corona infection. There are 655 beds in this place. There are about 1,200 oxygen cylinders, said Dr Mandlecha. JN-1 virus infection may increase. But the patient will not be at serious stage, it is a matter of satisfaction. Citizens should take care of the health of senior citizens and sick people in the house, Dr Mandlecha added.