Over 19 K to take MPSC exams in city
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 13, 2023 10:55 PM2023-12-13T22:55:03+5:302023-12-13T22:55:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conduct main examinations for group-C recruitment at 60 centres in the city on December 17. The recruitment process comprises two examinations-preliminary and main. The MPSC conducted the preliminary examination 2023 in April while the main will be held on December 17 for more than 7,500.
2018 employees &officers to be deployed
Deputy collector Prabhoday Muley said that the MPSC group-C Main-examination-2023 would be held at 60 centres in the district on coming Sunday. A total of 19,568 candidates will take the test at the centres. "The administration will deploy 2018 officers and employees to conduct the examination smoothly in the district," he added.