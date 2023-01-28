Over 20 K scholarship application forms pending with colleges

Aurangabad: The scholarship application forms of more than 20,000 scheduled caste and neo-Buddhist are pending at the colleges level for the past seven months.Social Welfare Department has taken the matter seriously so that all students get the scholarship.

It may be noted that there are 29,837 beneficiaries of the scholarship in the district.

Of them, 20,669 are pending with the colleges.

Commissioner of Social Welfare Department P B Wable said that colleges would be held responsible if a student is deprived of a scholarship. He said that colleges did not hand over 20,669 scholarship forms from the district for the academic year 2022-23.

“If the application forms are delayed, the students will be deprived of the scholarship. The colleges were given an ultimatum of January 31 to submit the application form,” he said

P B Wable said that the colleges are not taking any initiative to submit the application forms through the academic year is going to end soon. He warned the colleges to submit the application form on or before January 31 or face action.

Names of some of the colleges which have pending application forms are as follows Deogiri Senior College (728), Vivekanand College (531), Deogiri Junior College, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (408), Shreyash Engineering College (260), PES Engineering College (256), Milind College of Arts (255), Milind College of Science (234), Magic Computer Science-Paithan (203).