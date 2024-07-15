Over 42 pc candidates turn back to TET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 42 per cent of candidates did not turn up for the Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) on Sunday and Monday.

It may be noted that the university decided to hire 127 teachers on a contract basis in various postgraduate departments of the main campus and Dharashiv sub-centre. It invited application forms from eligible candidates in June month.

A total of 1279 candidates registered online while 897 submitted the hard copies. After the scrutiny, 741 applications were found valid.

The university held the TET of these candidates at three centres-University Library, Management Science and Computer Science Departments--on Sunday and Monday. Of them, 436 (58.83 per cent) candidates were present for the test.

--A total of 515 candidates were called on the first day (Sunday) for the jobs in 37 departments while 300 aspirants were present from 10 am to 7.30 pm.

--A total of 219 candidates were supposed to appear in the test on the second day (Monday) for the jobs in 27 subjects. Of them, 136 took the test from 11 am to 3.30 pm today.

---The total attendance on both days was 436 candidates (58.83 per cent)

--The result of the examination is likely to be declared by July 26