Over 4.40 L aspiring teachers future hangs in balance because of irregularities in TET-2020 result

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

The future of more than 4 .40 lakh aspiring teachers across the State is hanging in balance after irregularities surfaced in Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET)-2020.

According to sources, 4.68 registered for Maha TET-2021 in the different parts of the State on November 21. There were two papers. The irregularities in the result of MahaTET of 2020 has created sensation in education field. Cyber Crime unit of Pune Police arrested Tukaram Supe, the commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSEC) and other officers for alleged malpractices in the examination.

A total of 95 per cent aspiring teachers ( nearly 4.40 lakh) were present for two papers. Of them, 2.35 lakh took the paper first while 1.95 lakh appeared for the second paper.

Some of the candidates told this newspaper that they feel that their career hangs in balance because of the irregularities in the test. The Examinations Council is yet to declare the result.

Box

19,956 candidates took test in district

A total of 22,904 candidates had registered for the eligibility test while 87.12 per cent (19,956) were present at 54 centres for both the papers. There 11,466 youths present the first paper while 8,490 took the second paper.

Box

Provisional answer key released

The MSCE released the provisional answer key was released on the official website for Paper I, Paper II-Mathematics, Science, and Social Science on December 3, 2021. Candidates who were not satisfied with the provisional answer key had an option of raising objections by December 8, 2021. The result is awaited.