Over 50% PG-colleges likely to be barred from admissions process

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 50 per cent of postgraduate colleges within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada are likely to be barred from admitting students to the first year for the academic year 2025-26.

It may be noted that there are 487 undergraduate and postgraduate colleges at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna and Dharashiv districts which fall within the jurisdiction of Bamu.

There are more than 100 PG colleges which offer courses in Arts, Social Sciences, Science, Commerce, Engineering, Management, Law and Pharmacy.

The majority of them specially from rural areas lack the required infrastructure, facilities and approved teaching staff.

The PG colleges which offer professional courses, collect hefty fees from the students. But, the colleges don’t hire qualified teachers or if appointed, don’t give a salary. Moreover, these colleges are reluctant to go for the NAAC grade.

The issue came for the discussions in the Academic Council (AC) meeting held in May this year. The AC members approved a resolution to carry out an inspection of the colleges to improve the quality of education. The administration formed various committees for the inspections in June. The university administration asked the PG colleges not to start the admission process until the inspection is completed, otherwise, admitted students would not get approval.

Most of the committees submitted their report to the administration.

According to sources, more than 50 colleges may be banned from admitting students for the current academic year because of the unavailability of infrastructure and approved staff. The sources said the situation in colleges located at rural is bad to worse.

Box

When contacted, Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade said that the PG colleges should follow all norms accepted while seeking affiliation. The norms include making available the required infrastructure, facilities and approved teachers. He said that those colleges which would not fulfil the terms and conditions of the affiliation would face action. He said that they are receiving reports from inspection committees.

“The administration will do an analysis and submit the summary of inspection reports in the coming AC meetings to be held next week,” he added. The principals of the several PG colleges refused to comment on this when asked about it.

Box

Parents should see facilities & infrastructure for admission?

Pro-VC Dr Sarwade said that the parents should see the infrastructure and facilities in the colleges before taking admissions for their wards.

Box

Professional colleges inspection

He said that professional UG and PG colleges too would face action if they fail to provide basic facilities to the students who pay a hefty fee for the admissions compared to traditional courses.