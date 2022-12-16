Over 50K new properties registered so far

Aurangabad:

Believe it or not, a total of 50,842 property-holders fulfilled their dreams of having their own house from January to November. Of all, the maximum registration of properties took place in October-November 2022. The registration ratio is likely to go up from January to April. Every year the registration of properties is less in the month of December.

It may be noted that the citizens mostly prefer to buy new houses on auspicious occasions.

Boxxxxx

Monthwise estimate of properties registered in 11 months

January------5,571

February------4,400

March---------5,058

April--------4,500

May-----------4,981

June---------4,200

July--------3,800

August------3,534

September------3,500

October----4,500 and

November------6,798

Close to the target

The Department of Stamp Duty and Registration earned a revenue of Rs 55 crore in the month of November. If the collection continues the same in the next few months then the department would be able to collect more than its target collection.

The target collection of the department is Rs 430 crore, out of which, it has collected a revenue of Rs 379.02 crore, so far. There is just a short of Rs 51 crore to meet the target.

Good days ahead

The president of CREDAI, Nitin Bagadia said,” the coming year is very important for real estate. The sector will gain momentum in the new year. The sale and buying of properties will be done on large scale till March 2023. The housing projects will come up in large numbers due to industrial investment in Auric, Samdrudhi Mahamarg, Pune Highway, Shendra-Bidkin Highway etc. There will also be a major spike in the collection of the stamp duty is reduced from 6 per cent to 3 pc.”

The district stamp duty section said that the ratio of buying and selling properties and open spaces was at a snail’s pace in the last two years due to the pandemic situation. This year, the registration of properties is good since April. The figure of registration has exceeded 50,000 properties so far.