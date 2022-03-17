Over 5.4 k students absent on 1st paper of SSC

Aurangabad, March 17:

More than 5,400 students were absent on the first paper of SSC examinations in Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) held on Tuesday.

The State Board started conducting SSC examinations on March 15 while HSC took their first paper on March 4.

A total of 1.33 lakh students were supposed to remain present on the first paper. However, 1.27 lakh candidates appeared for the paper while 5,407 were absent.

The district-wise number of absent students is as follows; Aurangabad (1510), Beed (1151), Jalna (1292), Parbhani (820) and Hingoli (634). More than 1200 students were present in the HSC papers on March 15 while 39 were absent in the five districts of the division. The papers of SSC and HSC standards were held in the morning session of Tuesday.