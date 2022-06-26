Over 6.6 L registered for MHT-CET; correction facilities made available in application forms

Aurangabad, June 26:

More than 6.6 lakh candidates have registered for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET)-2022.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct the CET in August for the admissions to various Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses. There are two types of groups for the examinations. The first is Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) while the second is Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB).

The Cell will also hold entrance tests for other undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Management, Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Education, Physical Education, and LLB.

The students made mistakes while filling the application forms. The SCETC received requests from aspirants through email and phones to provide them with an opportunity to correct. The Cell has made available correction facilities for aspirants on different schedules.

Box

Where candidates can make corrections?

The candidates can make corrections in their different types of details in the application form. The correction facility for MHT has already begun while its last date is June 30.

They can do corrections in the following sections;

--Candidate's Name

--Date of birth

--Photograph

--Signature

--Group PCM or PCB

Box

Schedule of correction for other courses

course name ----------beginning date--------last date

--LLB-5-yrs-------------June 27-------------June 29

--B P Ed-------------------II--------------------II

--M P Ed------------------II--------------------II

--B Ed/M Ed--------------II---------------------II

--LLB-3-yrs--------------II---------------------II

--BA/B Sc B Ed-----------II--------------------II

--B Ed (Elect)------------July 8-------------July 11