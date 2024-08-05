Over 7.2 K candidates qualify M-SET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 7,200 candidates declared Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (M-SET) qualified on Monday.

The Savitribaibai Phule Pune Univeristy (SPPU) which conducted the eligibility test in 17 selected city centres on April 7, declared the result at 5 pm today.

A total of 1,09,250 aspirants appeared for the SET. Over 7,200 qualified the test. The who qualifed the test are eligible for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges.

The SET was held offline in objective Mode with two papers. Both papers consist of only objective-type questions. The paper first has 50 questions while the second paper has 100 questions. Each of them carried two marks. Those who obtained a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper were declared qualified in the State test.

Box

32 subject

The university which is the State level nodal agency organised test 32 subjects which included Marathi, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, History, Economics, Philosophy, Psychology, Sociology, Political Science, Defence And Strategic Studies, Home Science, Library And Information Science, Journalism & Mass Communication, Social Work, Public Administration, Mathematical Science, Environmental Science, Physical Science, Chemical Science, Life Science, Geology, Geography, Computer Science And Application, Forensic Science, Management, Law, Education And Physical Education.