Over 8 K approved teachers posts lying vacant for nearly 4-yrs

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

More than 8,000 seats of schools teachers which were approved by the State Government for the recruitment have been laying for the past four years.

The recruitment process of Primary, Secondary School and Higher Secondary schools was halted in the State from 2010 to 2017. The State Government decided to recruit teachers in local self-governing bodies and private aided education societies through State-level Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) after seven years in 2017. The objective was to have transparency in the recruitment and appoint teachers on a merit basis. A Pavitra Portal was launched to carry out online recruitment process.

Only 1 recruitment test in 4-yrs; 2nd test likely in April-22

The Maharashtra State Council Examination (MSCE) conducted the first Maha TAIT in December 2017. It was announced that the recruitment test would be carried out every year to fill vacant posts. However, only one examination was held from December 2017 to February 2022. The result was declared on March 6, 2018. The Education Department officers that the TAIT is likely to be held in April this year. The preparations are underway

Decision to fill 12 k seats taken; over 75 still vacant; 1.93 L had appeared

The Government announced to fill 12,000 seats in local self-governing bodies and private aided education societies in December 2017. However, the private education societies opposed the decision. A total of 1.93 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations while 1.53 lakh registered on the portal for the further process. Of them, 1.23 lakh filled the preference form. The MSCE released the list of 9,700 candidates in August 2019. A total of 3600 joined the service. Nearly 70 per cent of the approved posts were not filled even today.

789 aspirants to be selected soon

When contacted, the officers from Education Department said that the process of publishing the selection list on the portal along with the interview published by the private management on September 2, 2021, was underway. “A total of 789 candidates were selected from 362 education societies. “After the final decision on the pending cases in the court and some policy matters at the government level, the process to fill remaining vacancies with and without interview from the existing advertisement will be resumed soon,” they added.

Govt should take concrete decision

DTED, B Ed Student Association Maharashtra Rajya president Santosh Magar said that the recruitment process which started four years ago still not completed because of trivial technical issues. “The Government should take concrete decision to complete the pending recruitment. The syllabus of new TAIT should be revised,” he added.

Teachers recruitment to be exempted from restrictions

Sajid Nisar Ahmed, the founder head of Akhil Bharatiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh said that the previous government had announced the recruitment of 12,0000 teachers while only a few vacancies were filled.

“Due to the Covid, the Government issued orders on May 4, 2020, banning the recruitment of all departments. There was a demand to exempt recruitment of teachers from the restrictions and a fresh Aptitude Intelligence Test should be conducted. Teacher recruitment was given the green signal and a few days later a circular was issued to conduct the recruitment examination till February 2022. However, the department concerned has not yet acted on it. Our union members called on School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad and demanded immediate to hold test immediately,” he added.