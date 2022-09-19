Over 8.5 k Polytechnic seats filled in M’wada

Aurangabad, Sept 19: More than 8,500 seats were filled in 57 polytechnics of Marathwada region until Monday afternoon with the beginning of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-III.

The seats were allotted to the candidates provisionally for CAP round III on September 17 while they were asked to accept the seats through their login by September 21. The aspirants will have to report to the polytechnic and confirm the admissions on or before September 22.

A total of 8,535 (60 per cent) seats were filled in the region so far. The number of admissions confirmation is likely to increase in the coming days as the third CAP round is still going on.

There are 57 polytechnics, including 10 Government-run, in eight districts of the region with 14,649 seats. The Government polytechnics have 3,850 seats.

All seats to be filed

Admissions were confirmed on 3,114 (80 per cent) seats of 10 Government polytechnics of the region while 5,421 (over 50 per cent) seats were filled in 47 private polytechnics. Nearly, 6,114 seats are vacant. When contacted, joint director of Technical Education (Aurangabad region) Umesh Nagdeve said that all the seats would be filled this year as the admissions process was getting a good response from students.

Cut-off list to be announced on Sept 29

The cut-off list for the academic year 2022-23 will be released on September 29. The polytechnics will have to update institute-level admissions information online on or before September 30.

Spot admissions round soon

Umesh Nagdeve said that a spot admission round would be implemented on the institute level for the vacant seats after the end of the third CAP round. “The spot admission round will be the last opportunity of admissions for those who registered from first to the third round but did not take admission or did not fill option form or confirm admissions,” he added.